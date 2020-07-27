UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Observes 'World Population Day' With Renewed Pledge To Combat Alarming Population Growth Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

AJK observes 'World Population Day' with renewed pledge to combat alarming population growth issue

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 27 (APP):AJK Population Welfare Minister Dr. Mustafa Bashir and Secretary to AJK government, Raja M. Razaq Monday joined heads to discuss increased population issue, the world over including this part of South Asia on the occasion of the 'World Population Day and collective role of the state and all segments of the society to combat it.

Secretary Population Welfare Department of AJK Government Raja Muhammad Razaaq Khan called on Dr. Mustafa Bashir.

He presented set of the Memorial Postal Tickets to Dr. Mustafa Bashir on the 'World Population day'.

The memorial postal tickets have been issued by the Postal Service of Pakistan marking the World Population Day.

APP / AHR.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Population Welfare Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Asia

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

13 minutes ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

43 minutes ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

1 hour ago

Startupbootcamp establishes headquarters at DIFC

1 hour ago

DP World to acquire majority stake in South Korea& ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 283 prisoners ahead of Eid a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.