AJK observes 'World Population Day' with renewed pledge to combat alarming population growth issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 27 (APP):AJK Population Welfare Minister Dr. Mustafa Bashir and Secretary to AJK government, Raja M. Razaq Monday joined heads to discuss increased population issue, the world over including this part of South Asia on the occasion of the 'World Population Day and collective role of the state and all segments of the society to combat it.

Secretary Population Welfare Department of AJK Government Raja Muhammad Razaaq Khan called on Dr. Mustafa Bashir.

He presented set of the Memorial Postal Tickets to Dr. Mustafa Bashir on the 'World Population day'.

The memorial postal tickets have been issued by the Postal Service of Pakistan marking the World Population Day.

APP / AHR.