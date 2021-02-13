AJK observes World Radio Day

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) : Feb 13 (APP):Despite the arrival of hundreds of tv channels in the private sector the world over, the importance of Radio have not ever been reduced in view of its being the swift source of infotainment because of its specific means of functioning for quick dissemination of information and knowledge for human interest across the globe.

These views were expressed by the speakers in separate interviews to this APP Correspondent in Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur including Radio FM 101 complex on the eve of the 'World Radio Day' which was also observed in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday besides rest of the world.

Seasoned Kashmiri broadcaster – Station Director AK Radio Mirpur and FM-101 Muhammad Shakeel, said that the observance of the World Radio Day by the PBC including AK Radio was, indeed, an occasion of global importance for the PBC like other International Broadcasting Organizations across the globe. Highlighting the importance of the World Radio Day, Station Director Muhammad Shakeel observed that all the three stations of Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Tararkheil planned to bring special programs on air marking the World Radio Day.

Elaborating the significance of Radio as the swift mean of infotainment, Shakeel said Radio still remained the medium that reached the widest audience worldwide, in the quickest possible time.

He recalled that Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Tararkheil as well its sister FM channels always performed a significant role being the quick source of information and knowledge for their valued listeners during the era of emergency especially during the worst natural catastrophe of killer earthquakes of October 8, 2005 and September 24, 2019 in Muzaffarabad and Mirpur AJK particularly which had turned the life standstill following collapse of the basic infra structure. "Both of the radio stations of Muzaffarabad and Mirpur continued their uninterrupted transmissions by shifting to the containers as the broadcasting houses had gone down to earth in the deadly catestrophes of above earthquakes'', he underlined.

It may be added that Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur and its sister FM-101.04 radio are still performing in a container installed at the car-parking of its broadcasting house despite tough circumstances despite non-availability of the required infra-structure.

Other speakers including seasoned Program Manager Jameel Bashern head of news Division Ali Akhtar Saleem, Casual news translators of different languages including English, urdu, Gojri, Pahari and Kashmiri including Altaf Hamid Rao, Muhammad Imran Chaudhry, Lateef Ghous, Aliya Sayed, Raheela Shehzadi, Abdul Majeed Chughtai and others while referring to the role of AK Radio Mirpur and its affiliated unit FM-101, underlined that the station was highlighting the Kashmir issue since its inception on September, 30, 2002 proving an effective voice of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as its transmission covers the area across the LoC in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Meanwhile, AK Radio Mirpur Saturday observed the World Radio as momentous by bringing on air special programs to acknowledge the role of Radio in upgrading the extent of awareness. Mirpur Radio including its co-unit FM-101 marked the World Radio Day also produced and brought on air in national and regional languages in line with the plan inked by the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation.

It is worthwhile to mention here that by acknowledge the role of Radio at the international level for raising UNESCO United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization had announced to observe World Radio Day on February 13 every year by acknowledging the role of Radio the world over in raising awareness among the people about the socioeconomic progress and prosperity as a whole.

Brief History of Invention of Radio :- Who Invented Radio: Guglielmo Marconi or Aleksandr Popov? According to a historian Allison Marsh, Popov may have been first but he didn't patent his inventions or try to commercialize them.

On 7 May 1945, the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow was packed with scientists and officials of the Soviet Communist Party to celebrate the first demonstration of radio 50 years prior, by Aleksandr S. Popov.

It was an opportunity to honor a native son and to try to redirect the historical record away from the achievements of Guglielmo Marconi, widely recognized throughout most of the world as the inventor of radio. Going forward, 7 May was declared to be Radio Day, celebrated across the Soviet Union and still celebrated in Russia to this day.

The claim for Popov's primacy as radio's inventor came from his presentation of a paper, "On the Relation of Metallic Powders to Electrical Oscillations," and his demonstration of a radio-wave detecting apparatus at St. Petersburg University on 7 May 1895.