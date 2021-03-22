AJK observes World Water Day with Renewal of pledge to perform role to discourage misuse of water

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :World water day was also observed across Azad Jammu Kashmir on Monday with simplicity following partial paralyzing of daily life following restrictions to avert the threat of the coronavirus but with the reiteration and renewal of pledge and firm resolve to continue performing individual and collective role to save water.

World Water Day is observed across the globe every year on March 22. Theme of the day for year 2021 is "Valuing Water".

Major ceremony to observe the day was hosted in Mirpur under the auspices of the State-run Mirpur Division Department of Environmental Protection Agency of AJK government with illustrious philanthropist an ex-President of Alkhidmat Foundation AJK Dr. Riaz Ahmed in the Chair.

Seasoned experts including the chief host Div. Director EPA Sardar Idrees Mahmood, the Chair Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Prof. Dr. Rizwan Ulah Khan of Zoology Department MUST Varsity Mirpur, Executive Engineer PHED Mirpur Ch. Muhammad Arshad, Local CEO of NGO – Muslim Hands Muhammad Suleman, Representtive of NRSP Muhammad Shabeer, President NGOs Coordination Council Dr. Tahir Mahmood, representative of the NGO Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust, President AJK Journalist Environment Forum Altaf Hamid Rao and others addressed the Orientation Session on Water Quality and Quantity Profile of AJK AND Future Challenges held at the local EPA AJK Divisional offices complex.

Speakers said that availability of hygienic drinking water has become the world problem in the present era. Emergency steps were required to be taken to ensure the supply of hygienic water the world over, they emphasized.

The water experts showed grave concern over the impending worst water crises in the country including AJK due to the reported gradual dryness of rivers following the blatant violation of international norms on use of water and river treaties on the part of India.

Speakers emphasized the need of focusing fullest attention to establish more water reservoirs in Pakistan with special focus to get the country rid of the grim water crises to meet the present and future water requirements for bringing about progress and prosperity of the country.

They strongly suggested for immediate enforcement of water policy in the country including AJK to ensure the importance and usage of water resources in view of the future needs of this greatest natural necessity of the human life and for other much required and permanent purposes.

Earlier while inaugurating the symposium, Div. Director EPA AJK Sardar Idrees Mahmood also suggested for launching an integrated awareness program at the national as well as regional level to apprise the masses of their due role for safety and protection of the water resources besides to discourage excessive use of water.

Sardar Idrees Mahmood also warned of the future challenges with emphasis for the individual and collective national responsibility of the masses especially the concerned stake holders both in the private and public sectors.

The EPA AJK Divisional Chief lauded the role of various NGOs including the UK-based Muslim Hands for their exceptional contribution of ensuring the supply of hygienic water to the people in Mirpur division – particularly in various parts of Mirpur city through the installation of over 68 water filtration plants with the assistance of the Public Health Engineering Department.

The MUSLIM Hands Mirpur CEO Muhammad Suleman and Coordinator Raja Qamar Atta apprised the symposiums of various ongoing and future projects of mass public welfare including latest fully equipped water filtration plants to ensure the supply of hygienic water to the local population in Mirpur and various other parts of AJK.

APP / AHR.