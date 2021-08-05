AJK observes 'Youme-Istehsal Kashmir' with renewal of pledge to continue freedom struggle till logical end

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) : Aug 05 (APP):The people of Jammu & Kashmir State inhibiting both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world Thursday observed 'Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir' to condemn the unlawful, forced and unilateral annexation of the globally-recognized disputed Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) by the incumbent fascist Indian government two years ago this day.

In response to the call of Pakistan and the entire Jammu Kashmir State leadership from either side of the LoC, the 2nd anniversary of the bleak August 5, 2019 day was observed as ' 'Siege of Kashmir Day'. The people in anti-India protest rallies and demonstrations expressed severe indignation against Delhi's sinister action of revoking special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed state of IIOJK.

One minute silence was observed with sirens blown at 9.00 in the morning to pray for the upholding of the status of the martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir who gave supreme sacrifices of their lives for the sake of the liberation of the motherland from the forced and unlawful Indian manacles.

The speakers while addressing the rallies strongly condemned the Indian forces atrocities and draw the world attention towards continued repressions and military siege in the occupied valley.

In this connection, a major protest rally was staged in Muzaffarabad . The rally taken out from the Prime Minister House and culminated at the President House in the state metropolis.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and the newly-elected AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi led the rally.

Talking to the media persons on this occasion, President Sardar Masood Khan reiterating Kashmiris' firm and unequivocal stance said that they would never accept any unwarranted and unlawful Indian decision on Kashmir revoking its special status against their wishes and aspirations.

He expressed satisfaction over Pakistan government's firm stance projecting the Kashmir issue aggressively to expose the Indian nefarious design over the globe under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Solidarity rally was largely attended by representatives of all segments of the civil society, leaders of all political parties, representatives of APHC, besides large number of general public.

AJK Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi highly appreciated the valor and courage of the people of Occupied Kashmir for facing continued military siege and communication lockdown for the last one year.

Newly-elected members of Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly, representatives of APHC, leaders of the Political parties and representatives of civil society were also present on this occasion.

A large number of people from all walks of life staged a sit-in at Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani chowk in the state capital town to mark the day under the auspices of 'Pasban e Hurriyat Organisation of Jammu Kashmir State'.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, the Kashmir Siege day was marked with the mass anti-India protest rallies and processions at all small and major cities and towns across the liberated territory including the capital city of Muzaffarabad and all nine district headquarters including Mirpur, Rawalakot, Bhimbher, Kotli, Neelam valley, Bagh, Jhelum valley, Haveili and Palandri to express indignation against the above unilateral Indian action stabbing the special status of the disputed IIOJK this day last year at the gun point – denying all international norms and commitments.

In the lake city of Mirpur, a mass anti-India rally of the people from all segments of the local civil society including business community members, lawyers, journalists, government employees of various institutions and students was staged from the District Court premises under the auspices of National Events Organizing Committee (NEOC) led by the elders of the NEOC including Ch. Haq Nawaz, Muneer Qureshi, Business community elder Sohail Shujah Mujahid, NEOC Secretary General Altaf Hamid Rao, senior Journalist Syed Sajaad Hussain Bukhari and others.

Through unanimously passed resolutions on this occasion, the rally drew the attention of the UN Secretary General towards the change of the status of occupied Kashmir which, the resolution declared, was a blatant violation of UN resolutions on Kashmir issue, international laws, norms and commitments besides the bilateral agreements between India and Pakistan.

The rally urged upon the United Nations to immediately move for ensuring early grant of right to self determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir State in line with its resolutions on Kashmir granting the birth right to Kashmiris to decide about their destiny without further loss of time for the sake of everlasting peace the world over in general and south Asia in particular.

APP / AHR.