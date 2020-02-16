AJK people demand Antonio to implement UN resolutions on Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) : Feb 16 (APP):A mass "Wake Up UN' rally was staged in AJK's metropolis on Sunday under the aegis of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights (IFJHR) on the visit of Secretary General United Nations, Antonio Gueterres to Pakistan.

The people marched from Burhan Wani Chowk to Alamdar Chowk Gharipan. They were chanting slogans, "Wake Up Wake Up UN Wake up, Go India Go Back, Indian Usurpers leave our Kashmir." The protestor were holding banners and placards showing victims of Indian armed forces atrocities besides pin pointing the UN secretary General to implement UN resolutions on Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chairman IFJHR Muahtaq ul islam said that we gathered here today to draw attention of Antonio Gueterres on deteriorating situation and human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He said that people in IOK were under continuous curfew and military siege and Indian armed forces were committing war crimes.

He maintained that people were facing imprisonments who raise voice for their rights, adding "We are demanding UN secretary General to visit IOK to observe the situation." Muahtaq stated that UN must stop genocide of Kashmiri people in IOK.

The people in the protest demanded of UN to conduct plebiscite according to UN resolutions and stop human rights violations in IOK.

They also demanded to release political prisoners and Hurriyat leadership.

The people also prayed for the better health of veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gillani.

Earlier, the protestors demonstrated a sit-in at Burhan Wani Chowk and remained silent for one minute.

Shaukat Javed Mir, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Abdul Aziz Alvi, Atif Lone, Usman Ali Hashim, Muhammad Yousuf Butt, Chaudhary Feroz Din, Raja Zakheer Khan, Raja Sajeed Khan, Abdul Hameed Lone, Raja Basharat, Sheikh Azhar, Fauzia Habib, Bilal Ansari, Ali Jan, Idreesa Butt and Hoor ul Ain also addressed on the occasion.