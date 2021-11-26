UrduPoint.com

AJK PID To Perform Vibrant Role To Raise Kashmir Issue: AJK Secy. Infor Midhat Shehzad.

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 07:50 PM

AJK PID to perform vibrant role to raise Kashmir issue: AJK Secy. Infor Midhat Shehzad.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) : Nov 26 (APP):Secretary Information AJK Midhat Shehzad has said that media has made the world border free and since the world has turned into a global village in this era of information technology.

He expressed these views while addressing local journalists at the PWD Rest House here on Friday. Director General Public Relations Raja Azhar Iqbal, District Information Officer Javed Mallick and other officials of the local divisional Directorate were also present on this occasion.

Inquiring about the problems of the local journalists besides inviting healthy proposals to ensure the excellent performance of the role of the both print and electronic media, Mrs. Midhat Shehzad said, the government was making all out efforts to equip the AJK journalists with all facilities harmonious to the need of the modern age to encourage their more vibrant role to raise the urgency of early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue besides for the socio economic progress and prosperity of AJK.

She said "we are now passing through the digital age of media and should prepare ourselves to face the challenges of the time".

Expressing full satisfaction over role of the information department she said that despite difficulties and financial crunch the information department has laid a strong foundation and was doing its best with less resources.

Mrs. Midhat Shehzad said that the Information Department was providing more services than its capacity and maintaining its high traditions despite limited resources.

The Director General Public Relations Raja Azhar Iqbal speaking on the occasion said that they are trying to do more than their capacity to address the due grievances of the working journalist community of AJKTo a submission, the Director General PID disclosed that dozens of the dummy newspapers have been vanished from the official media list of the AJK government. More dummy newspapers will be removed from the media list in order to encourage the regular publication of the newspapers, he added.

He said that the Information Department has laid the groundwork for improvement and called for providing resources to make the department stronger and more functional. Development plans are being launched to further upgrade the department, which will enable the Information Department to perform better role at all means of the media, he added.

