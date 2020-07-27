UrduPoint.com
AJK PM Advises Strict Precautionary Measures To Avert Covid-19 Spread During Eid

Mon 27th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 27 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday directed the administration for taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during Eid-ul-Azha.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he urged the people to follow the SOPs and supplement government efforts in eradicating this epidemic. He said that without the cooperation of the masses the government's efforts are fruitless, people should help govt. to get rid of this pandemic.

He asked the people to follow the protective measures given by the government and refrain from unnecessary travelling and shopping.

The Prime Minister directed the administration to intensify their efforts to launch an awareness campaign to help implement the SOP particularly in cattle markets.

He said government has taken timely steps despite limited resources against the epidemic as result of which we took lead over the Federal as well as other provinces of Pakistan to control corona virus.

