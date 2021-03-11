UrduPoint.com
AJK PM Calls For Tripartite Talks To Settle Kashmir Issue

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

AJK PM calls for tripartite talks to settle Kashmir issue

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Thursday said that Kashmiri leadership should be taken on board for resolving the longstanding dispute in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Addressing the death anniversary of former President of Azad Kashmir Khurshid Hussain Khurshid in the State metropolis, he said bilateral talks between India and Pakistan on Kashmir issue would be meaningless and tripartite dialogue is the only way to settle the issue for establishing lasting and durable peace in the region.

The Prime Minister paid glowing tributes to the political services of late Khurshid Hussain Khursheed who devoted his whole life for the betterment of the people of the state and remained close to the Quaid-e-Azam.

The Prime Minister said India has intensified the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir to crush the freedom movement and underlined the need for maintaining complete unity and understanding among the political forces to collectively move forward for achieving the cherished goal of liberation from India.

He said India under a planned conspiracy dividing the Kashmiri but Kashmiri are determined to continue their struggle for the achievement of their fundamental right to self determination. The Prime Minister said the unprecedented sacrifices offered by the Kashmiri people for the liberation of their motherland is a golden chapter of Kashmir freedom history and no one could ignore their struggle . He said country needs Quaid-e-Azam like leadership qualities to put the country out of the crisis.

