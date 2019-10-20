AJK PM calls UN SG for taking early notice of unprovoked Indian firing on LoC

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) : Oct 20 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has appealed to the UN Secretary General to take immediate serious notice of the frequent unprovoked Indian firing at the LoC, which he called the Cease Fire Line (CFL) targeting civilians dwelling along the bloody line.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said over six hundred thousands population residing close to CFL, the Indian troops are using cluster ammunition from across CFL which is a crime under Cluster Ammunition Convention and international laws.

He strongly condemned Indian firing at different sectors which claims martyrdom of 6 civilians and injuring 8 others. Five martyrs belong to district Muzaffarabad and one to district Neelum.

He said Indian cowardice acts are increasing at Cease Fire Line (CFL) with each passing day and the increasing tension between two countries posed a serious threat to peace of the region.

He said India is creating war like situation on CFL to divert the world attention from its massive human rights violations in the occupied valley.

He said India cowardice acts would not intimidate people living close to LoC.

Farooq Haider said Indian troops using light, heavy weapons and sniper guns to target civilians.

He appealed international community to make India accountable for sheer violation of international laws and agreements.

He paid tributes to the valiant armed forces and people who are rendering matchless sacrifices for protesting mother land from Indian aggression and expressed sympathy with bereaved families.

APP /AHR.