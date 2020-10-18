UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK PM Concerned Over Indian State Terrorism In IIOJK:

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 10:10 PM

AJK PM concerned over Indian state terrorism in IIOJK:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) : Oct 18 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, while expressing grave concern over intensification of Indian state terrorism in bleeding vale of IIOJK, has said India has accelerated the terror in the occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

He said that the Indian brutal forces have been targeting civil population of Azad Jammu & Kashmir at the LoC with ulterior motives to crush Kashmiris legitimate struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Prime Minister said Indian atrocities and use of brute force is aimed at fizzling out the struggle of Kashmiri people but they are determined to continue their struggle till the achievement of their right to self determination.

He said people of occupied Kashmiri are being punished on account of what Sheikah Abdullah did.

Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are culprits of Kashmiri people who sat on Indian's lap and supported India in the massacre of innocent Kashmiri people.

He said Kashmiri people have launched unprecedented struggle for the achievement of their right to self determination which has no example in the freedom history.

He said Indian is engaged in systematic genocide of Kashmiri people and their human right are been denied which is an open challenge for the world community.

He pointed out that Kashmiri had linked their destiny with Pakistan through the historical accession to Pakistan resolution passed on 19th July 1947.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the long freedom struggle of Jammu & Kashmiri people will culminate with success and they would get their internationally committed and recognized right to self determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Prime Minister World Jammu July Sunday Mufti From

Recent Stories

Qasr Al Watan to re-open its doors to visitors on ..

11 minutes ago

SEWGA prepares plan to develop Central Region

11 minutes ago

AED6.9 bn contractual value of building permits in ..

11 minutes ago

22 Salik services added to ‘Dubai Drive’ app

26 minutes ago

Iran-backed Houthi militia fires ballistic missile ..

56 minutes ago

GCC Education Undersecretaries hold 4th meeting un ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.