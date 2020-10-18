AJK PM concerned over Indian state terrorism in IIOJK:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) : Oct 18 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, while expressing grave concern over intensification of Indian state terrorism in bleeding vale of IIOJK, has said India has accelerated the terror in the occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

He said that the Indian brutal forces have been targeting civil population of Azad Jammu & Kashmir at the LoC with ulterior motives to crush Kashmiris legitimate struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Prime Minister said Indian atrocities and use of brute force is aimed at fizzling out the struggle of Kashmiri people but they are determined to continue their struggle till the achievement of their right to self determination.

He said people of occupied Kashmiri are being punished on account of what Sheikah Abdullah did.

Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are culprits of Kashmiri people who sat on Indian's lap and supported India in the massacre of innocent Kashmiri people.

He said Kashmiri people have launched unprecedented struggle for the achievement of their right to self determination which has no example in the freedom history.

He said Indian is engaged in systematic genocide of Kashmiri people and their human right are been denied which is an open challenge for the world community.

He pointed out that Kashmiri had linked their destiny with Pakistan through the historical accession to Pakistan resolution passed on 19th July 1947.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the long freedom struggle of Jammu & Kashmiri people will culminate with success and they would get their internationally committed and recognized right to self determination.