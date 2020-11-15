AJK PM condemns Destruction of innocent civilians loss in fresh wave of unprovoked Indian firing at LoC:

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) : Nov 15 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that Indian forces unprovoked firing on civil population of Azad Jammu Kashmir was aimed at diverting attention of the worst situation prevailing in illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said this during his visit to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zaid Hospital in state metropolis on Sunday to inquire about the health of those injured in Indian forces shelling.

The Prime Minister said Indian forces have intensified aggressions at the line of control and targeting the innocent civilians and have crossed all the limits of cruelty and aggression.

He said the Indian forces continued aggressions and unprovoked firing is the total violation of international laws.

He paid rich tributes to the Pakistan Armed forces for giving a befitting response to the Indian frequent unprovoked firing at LoC on AJK villages.

APP / AHR