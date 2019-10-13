UrduPoint.com
AJK PM Distributes Cheques Among Victims Of Unprovoked Indian Firing On LoC

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 10:30 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) : Oct 13 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Sunday visited Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Hospital in the state's metropolis and inquired about the health of those injured in recent Indian unprovoked firing at the Line of Control and distributed cheques of compensatory relief among them.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister paid rich tributes to the victims of the unprovoked Indian shelling, an official handout issued by AJK government Sunday evening said.

He said Indian Army was targeting civilian population along the LoC through sniper guns and cluster bombs violating all international laws and conventions. "according to global laws it is a crime for which India should be held accountable" the PM added.

Raja Farooq Haider stated that increasing Indian aggression on LoC on daily basis is posing serious threat to the regional peace. "Indian Army has crossed all limits of atrocities. International community and global human rights bodies must take notice of this alarming situation", Haider said.

The AJK prime minister added that India wanted to push back the civilian population residing along the Line of Control but its dream will never come true. "People living at LoC will never leave their places and will foil the nefarious designs of the enemy", he said.

He said people of AJK were standing shoulder to shoulder with their valiant armed forces and were ready to give befitting reply to India.

"India by escalating tension at LoC, wanted to divert the attention of international community from the deteriorating human rights situation in the occupied Valley," the PM said.

The prime minister assured that all out efforts would be made to minimize the sufferings of CFL affectees. "A special budgetary head would be established to provide medical care facilities to Indian firing injured.

On this occasion, Haider appreciated SKBZ Hospital's administration for providing best available medical care facilities to injured persons.-ENDS / APP / AHR.

