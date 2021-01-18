AJK PM orders for early expedition of pension plan for elderly journalists in the State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) : Jan 18 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has underlined the need to finalized comprehensive and vibrant proposals to extend further concessions for the state-run AJK Press Foundation.

Talking to the Vice Chairman of Press foundation Sardar Zulfikar Ali Khan and Secretary of the Foundation and DGPR AJK Raja Azar Iqbal in the State metropolis late Sunday, he directed to finalize the complete working plan for the monthly payment of the handsome volume of pension to the elderly journalists bearing age of 60 years and above as proposed.

The Prime Minister said that his government was taking all possible measures for the welfare of the journalists community and the state will fulfill its responsibilities to look after the families of those journalists who have devoted their whole life in this noble profession.

He added that the government will set up a pension fund for the welfare and well being of such elderly and seasoned journalists.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan also called for taking steps for the capacity building of the Press Information Department (PID) of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The government, he underlined, has taken concrete steps for the welfare of the journalists community and added that the buildings of the press clubs were being constructed while the land for the journalists colonies have also been reserved.

Farooq Haider said tht all available resources were being extended to the journalists fraternity to strengthen the local press despite the hardships caused by the ongoing corona pandemic.

The Prime Minister was briefed by the DGPR AJK and Secretary AJK Press Foundtion Raja Azhar Iqbal and the Vice Chairman Sardar Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan about the implementation of the current and future programs of the foundation for the welfare of the journalist community.

The Prime Minister highly appreciated the professional capabilities of the Director General Public Relations Raja Azhar Iqbal and directed him to make the institutions more vibrant.

He also directed the information department to take the administrative control of the newly set up Archive Section in the State's metropolis Muzaffarabad.