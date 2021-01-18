UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK PM Orders For Early Expedition Of Pension Plan For Elderly Journalists In The State

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 11:10 AM

AJK PM orders for early expedition of pension plan for elderly journalists in the State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) : Jan 18 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has underlined the need to finalized comprehensive and vibrant proposals to extend further concessions for the state-run AJK Press Foundation.

Talking to the Vice Chairman of Press foundation Sardar Zulfikar Ali Khan and Secretary of the Foundation and DGPR AJK Raja Azar Iqbal in the State metropolis late Sunday, he directed to finalize the complete working plan for the monthly payment of the handsome volume of pension to the elderly journalists bearing age of 60 years and above as proposed.

The Prime Minister said that his government was taking all possible measures for the welfare of the journalists community and the state will fulfill its responsibilities to look after the families of those journalists who have devoted their whole life in this noble profession.

He added that the government will set up a pension fund for the welfare and well being of such elderly and seasoned journalists.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan also called for taking steps for the capacity building of the Press Information Department (PID) of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The government, he underlined, has taken concrete steps for the welfare of the journalists community and added that the buildings of the press clubs were being constructed while the land for the journalists colonies have also been reserved.

Farooq Haider said tht all available resources were being extended to the journalists fraternity to strengthen the local press despite the hardships caused by the ongoing corona pandemic.

The Prime Minister was briefed by the DGPR AJK and Secretary AJK Press Foundtion Raja Azhar Iqbal and the Vice Chairman Sardar Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan about the implementation of the current and future programs of the foundation for the welfare of the journalist community.

The Prime Minister highly appreciated the professional capabilities of the Director General Public Relations Raja Azhar Iqbal and directed him to make the institutions more vibrant.

He also directed the information department to take the administrative control of the newly set up Archive Section in the State's metropolis Muzaffarabad.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Jammu Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 January 2021

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Military projectile by Houthi militia falls on Jaz ..

9 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 94.28 million, d ..

9 hours ago

Oman imposes weeklong border lockdown

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Haqaqa camel race at A ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.