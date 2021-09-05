UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Pays Rich Tributes To Valiant Armed Forces Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 08:10 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) : Sep 05 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi while paying rich tributes to the Pakistan Armed forces, highly admired the supreme sacrifices by the gallant armed forces of Pakistan to safeguard the ideological and geographical frontiers of the country.

In his message on the eve of Defense Day being observed throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, he said the battle-hardened armed forces of Pakistan had time and again proved that they were fully capable of defending the country and to meet any kind of eventuality.

He said 6th September reminds us of glorious history and the unmatchable spirit of sacrifices of our Armed Forces.

Prime Minister said that India has intensified the reign of terror to suppress the indigenous freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their right to self determination but India had failed to break the will of the Kashmiri people.

He said India has been targeting the civilian population of Azad Kashmir on the Line of Control and such provocations were aimed at diverting the world's attention from the Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmir people.

Prime Minister assured to the people of occupied Kashmir that the government of Azad Kashmir will utilize all its resources and capabilities for the liberation of occupied Kashmir.

He appealed to the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to play their role for the development and prosperity of the country in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

