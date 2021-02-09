UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK PM Pays Tributes To Afzal Guru For Heroic Kashmir Freedom Struggle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

AJK PM pays tributes to Afzal Guru for heroic Kashmir freedom struggle

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammd Farooq Haider Khan said on Tuesday that Indian expansionist designs have jeopardized the peace of the entire region.

The Prime Minister urged upon the international community to take notice of the gruesome human rights violations of the brute Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

In a statement issued on the martyrdom anniversary of renewed Kashmiri Hurriyet leader Muhammad Afzal Guru, he said that Indian Supreme Court has admitted that Afzal Guru was not involved in any crime and was judicially murdered.

He said that assassination of Afzal Guru is actually the murder of justice and is slap on the face of justice.

He said after judicial murder, his dead body was buried in the jail which was an extreme example of repressions and extremism.

The Premier said Afzal Guru was a hero of Kashmiri people and he launched a struggle for granting the right to self determination to Kashmiri people in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

The Prime Minister called upon the world community to break their salience over the continued repressions of Indian forces and take notice of Black laws enforced by the Indian government to crush the indigenous freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

Related Topics

India Dead Murder Prime Minister Supreme Court World United Nations Jail Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

SEHA partners with King Fahad Specialist Hospital ..

26 minutes ago

Ajman&#039;s schools, nurseries to shift 100 perce ..

56 minutes ago

Maitha Al Shamsi receives Tunisian Ambassador

56 minutes ago

FTA issues public clarification regarding VAT regi ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s exploration of space enhances its world po ..

1 hour ago

SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.