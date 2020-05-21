UrduPoint.com
AJK PM Pays Tributes To Martyred Kashmiri Leaders

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 06:50 PM

AJK PM pays tributes to martyred Kashmiri leaders

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) : May 21 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan paid tributes to the martyred of Kashmir reedom movement leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal on their martyrdom anniversary commemorated at both sides of the LoC with due solemnity and reverence on Thursday.

The prime Minister while highlighting the supreme sacrifices of both the leaders, in a statement issued on Thursday said that duo played an important role in the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation struggle and their sacrifices are the asset of Kashmiri nation.

He said Kashmiri nation would never spare any sacrifice to continue the mission of the Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal.

"Kashmiri nation was indebted to the sacrifices of hundreds and thousands of martyrs who laid down their precious lives for the cause of freedom and restoration of national identity", he added.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that both great martyr leaders had always raised their voice against the Indian atrocities and spent the whole life in struggle against the oppression.

He said due to matchless sacrifices of martyrs, the Kashmir liberation movement has entered into crucial phase. "Kashmiris were facing worst tyranny of human history but they are determined to achieve the mission of their martyrs", Haider added.

The Prime Minister said no power on earth can deprive Kashmiris their fundamental right, right to self determination.

On this occasion, he strongly condemned recent incidents of violence in held valley in which, Indian army targeted and devastated over three dozen of residential house. "Occupant forces through a well thought-out strategy destroying Kashmiris properties to tease them", he added.

Raja Farooq Haider urged international community to take notice of massive human rights violations by the occupant forces.

