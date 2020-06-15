UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK PM Pays Tributes To Slain Kashmiri Journalist On His Second Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 06:40 PM

AJK PM pays tributes to slain kashmiri journalist on his second anniversary

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) : Jun 15 (APP):Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday paid rich tributes to veteran legendary senior Kashmiri journalist, Syed Shujaat Bukhari Shaheed on his second martyrdom anniversary.

In a statement issued here, he said Bukhari was a strong voice of Kashmiris. He said the Indian occupational forces tried to silenced the strong voice of Jammu and Kashmir people through his assassination two years ago in occupied Srinagar on June 14 depriving the state of a great intellectual.

The Prime Minister said his role as Chief Editor of Rising Kashmir's is a guiding star for all the state based newspapers. "The motherland is proud over his unprecedented struggle of securing and protecting the rights of expression besides the birth rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir", the PM added.

He further said Shujjat Bukhari was targeted on the particular day when United Nations' Human Rights Commission issued the report on the Human Rights situation in the occupied valley.

"Bukhari and his friends had great contribution in it", he said.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said Bukhari's journalistic services would always be remembered.

The Prime Minister reiterated his resolve that the mission of the late journalist to free the motherland from Indian clutches would continue with the same spirit.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information, Tourism and sports, Raja Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas also paid tribute to the martyred journalists and said he was a leading voice for peace, justice and rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Bukhari raised voice for kashmiri people by inviting the international community about the continued deterioration of peace in the Indian held valley following persistent deprivation of the people of their due right of self-determination by Indian authorities.

The Minister said India would never succeed in its designs to subdue freedom movement in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Sports United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Srinagar Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir June Mushtaq Minhas All From

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Discusses with UNRWA Commissioner-Gen ..

1 minute ago

OPPO Launches All-round Flagship Find X2 Pro with ..

4 minutes ago

Data-powered governments are more agile and succes ..

26 minutes ago

5,000 COVID-19 tests for Sharjah government employ ..

26 minutes ago

SEHA unveils UAE&#039;s first Ct scanning technolo ..

41 minutes ago

Emirates Institute for Banking webinar discusses p ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.