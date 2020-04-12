UrduPoint.com
AJK PM Protests Against Frequent Unprovoked Indian Firing At LoC

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 07:20 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) : April 12 (APP)::Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has urged upon UN Secretary General António Guterres to take serious notice of the Indian unprovoked firing on the civilian population living along the Line of Control (LoC) and the working boundary.

In his twitter message on Sunday, he said that unprovoked, indiscriminate and unrelenting ceasefire violations by Indian Army was not only causing civilian casualties and damages to the public properties but also disturbing state government's efforts to contain COVID -19 in areas along the ceasefire line.

Meanwhile, Raja Farooq Haider in his series of tweets on Sunday reiterated that his government would utilize all resources for safty of doctors and paramedical staff.

"They are our front line heroes, who are fighting against the deadly virus", Haider added.

He said Prime Minster house was for isolation purpose and its capacity to take suspected person had been fully utilized.

"As far corona hospital is concerned it is in officer club Muzaffarabad whereas there were some deficiencies in University building in Chattar Kallas which are being resolved", he informed.

