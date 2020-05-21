AJK PM refutes NYT report on misuse of community bunkers along LoC

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) : May 21 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Thursday categorically rejected a report carried by the US daily 'The New York Times' (NYT) on an alleged case of harassment in a community bunker along the Line of Control (LoC).

The AJK prime minister, in a statement, termed the story baseless, saying not a single quote from any AJK government official and documentary evidence about the misuse of community bunkers in the Neelum Valley was cited.

Farooq Haider asked 'The New York Times' to focus on the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) where Indian occupation forces were killing innocent people and political workers instead of publishing false and imaginary stories about the brave and civilized people of the AJK.

"The paper should not publish such news reports without any audio and video evidence that bring a bad name to any community," he said, adding no such incident had been reported.

The AJK prime minister said the private community bunkers were being constructed in all the bordering areas along the LoC while the foreign newspaper misled its readers that the bunkers had only been constructed in the Neelum Valley.

"More than 30 percent population of the AJK live in an area of 750 kilometres near LoC happily despite the unprovoked firing of Indian forces on their houses. The foreign newspaper was deceived by its stringer who quoted an imaginary character of Mehnaz as claiming that she was a victim of sexual harassment in a community bunker in Neelum Valley," Farooq Haider said.

The paper claimed that the family had taken refuge in a bunker owned by a neighbour, who tried to touch the girl.

The prime minister said the people living along the LoC in AJK had been bravely facing the firing by Indian forces on their residential areas that were not covered by the newspaper to show the world the real face of Indian Army.

"We are going to set a criteria for those who want to contribute for local and foreign media as most stories from AJK are being reported by NGOs (non-governmental organizations) and their non-professional staffers without getting the official version," he said.

"The women in AJ&K are highly respected in normal life and during the Indian unprovoked firing in LoC areas, the people of AJK put their lives at risk to save their daughters and sisters," Haider added.