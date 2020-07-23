AJK PM seeks fullest participation of Pakistan, AJK Political parties in August 5 Anti India Black Day mass protest

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 23 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has appealed to all political parties of Pakistan, AJK and the leaders of APHC ( All Parties Hurriyat Conference) Azad Jammu & Kashmir chapter to actively participate in Black Day protest processions on 5th of August to condemn Indian illegal attempt to change the special status of internationally acknowledged disputed Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir state.

In a letter written to the heads of all political parties on Thursday, the Prime Minister said that Indian government through constitutional aggression had forcibly tampered the special status of occupied jammu Kashmir defying all International norms and commitments.

The Prime Minister has also made a fervent appeal to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to address AJK legislative Assembly on 5th of august in Muzaffarabad to condemn the Indian sinister move.

He said Indian has openly violated the UN resolutions on Kashmir as well besides setting aside the Shmila agreement through abrogating the special status of IOJK.

He said that India was trying to change the Muslim majority status of IOJK into minority through settling non-state subjects the Indian nationals in the Occupied Kashmir and for this nefarious purpose India has issued over 25 thousand domicile certificates to the Indian Hindu nationals in the disputed occupied State.

The Prime Minister said that In spite of unprecedented atrocities and cruelties, the spirit of Kashmiri people is growing day by day and they are determined to achieve their destination.