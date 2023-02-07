UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Seeks Performance Review Of Government Departments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 06:00 PM

AJK PM seeks performance review of government departments

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that the ministers should evolve a comprehensive monitoring policy with a view to improving efficiency of government departments and timely completion of public welfare projects.

Addressing a review meeting regarding the progress of the departments here on Tuesday, the AJK PM said the projects of public necessity should be completed within the stipulated time frame.

"There should be no compromise on quality and standard of work," he said, adding that institutional reforms were a dire need of the moment to improve the efficiency of the departments.

He said that monthly review meetings should be held to check the work progress of the ongoing development projects.

The AJK Prime Minister directed the secretaries of all departments to submit tax returns and statements of assets on time.

The meeting was attended by Senior Most Minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmad, Ministers Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Abdul Majid Khan, Diwan Ali Khan Chaughtai, Muhammad Akbar Ibrahim, Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad, Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Muhammad Akmal Sargala, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Chaudhry Muhammad Maqbool, Ali Shan Soni, Chief Secretary Muhammad Usman Chachar, and others.

On the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Development Fayaz Ali Abbasi gave a briefing regarding the performance of departments and development projects going on in the region.

The ongoing projects under the public sector development program (PSDP) were also reviewed in the meeting.

