MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) : May 16 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Sunday sought the attention of the international community towards continual repressions and systematic killings of the Kashmiri at the hands of despotic Indian occupational forces in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing Eid prayer congregation in the State metropolis, he said the war of repressions in Occupied Kashmir and Palestine have been continuing but the Muslim ummah is silent over the killings of innocent civilians there.

He said India has intensified the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir after the withdrawal of special status of occupied Kashmir by the Indian government.

He urged the Pakistan government to adopt a solid and comprehensive stand on Kashmir and Palestine in view of the present grave situations obtaining in occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

He expressed the hope that the dawn of freedom will rise soon and people of occupied Kashmir and Azad Kashmir will celebrate Eid together.

He expressed complete solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir and assured that people of Azad Kashmir are with them in the hour of trial and affliction.

Later a rally was taken out to express complete solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir and PalestineThe rally was organized jointly by the Seerat Committee and International human rights for justice.