AJK PM urges to give right to self determination to Kashmiri people

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) : Nov 01 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Sunday categorically reiterated that Jammu & Kashmir was neither geographical nor territorial dispute but it involved question of granting to Kashmiri people their fundamental right to self determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Addressing all parties conference in the state metropolis, he said that Kashmiri people had been offering unprecedented sacrifices in men and material for the last 73 years for the implementation of the UN Security council resolutions to decide their future freely through holding impartial plebiscite in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

Farooq Haider said the United Nations resolutions had declared the governments of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan as a local authority but the decision would be taken by the people of Gilgit Baltistan themselves to decide their future.

The prime minister said being a strong supporter of accession to Pakistan also have a respect for those supporting independence of Kashmir and added that Kashmiri people had been offering sacrifices for holding plebiscite in line with the United Nations resolutions.

He paid rich tributes to the people of Gilgit Baltistan for offering tremendous sacrifices for the liberation of their mother land from Dogra despotic rules against all odds.

The prime minister announced a joint leadership council consisting of the leadership of Azad Kashmir and APHC.

Referring to the latest situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) the prime minister said that the people of the occupied valley were under military siege for the last one year and had been facing the repressions of brute Indian forces with courage and determination and struggling for their right to self determination.

The conference was also addressed by the President of Muslim Conference Mirza Shafique Jaral, PPP AJK President Choudhary Latif Akbar,leaders of All Parties Hurriyet Conference , political leaders and representatives of civil society.