AJK PM warns of matching response to every Indian misadventure, aggression at LoC

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) : Jan 12 (APP):Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Sunday vehemently condemned Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's recent provocative statement saying Kashmiris living in AJK are fully prepared to thwart Indian misadventure or aggression at Line of Control (LOC).

New Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday said if their parliament approves, the Indian army would move to claim Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

"General Manoj Mukund Naravane we are waiting on LOC to meet you, I swear you will have less coffins to dump your soldiers' dead bodies", Haider tweeted in response.

While strongly condemning his, what he described, irresponsible statement, Prime Minister Farooq Haider Khan in his statement issued here on Sunday, said people of AJK are ready to respond befittingly to any Indian misadventure from across the LOC.

Raja Farooq Haider said people of Azad Jammu Kashmir were in great pain due to the deteriorating situation, Indian atrocities and barbarism on their loved ones and desperate to cross LOC.

"If Indian Army tried any escalation at LOC, it would be difficult for us to stop our people and India would have to pay the heavy price for its aggression" Haider warned.

The Prime Minister said coward India army, which cannot even face the stones of our Kashmiri brethren and afraid of it did not have courage to keep its evil eye on AJK.