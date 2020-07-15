UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Police Kicks Off Legal Proceeding Against Drug Traffickers Gangs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

AJK police kicks off legal proceeding against drug traffickers gangs

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 15 (APP):AJK Police here initiate legal proceeding against the recently unearthed alleged notorious drug mafia / international band of drug traffickers belonging to Kotli, Azad Jammu Kashmir and their alleged accomplices belonging to various sections of life including certain police officials in the area.

Mirpur Senior Superintendent of police Raja Irfan Salim told media here late Tuesday that since the drug traffickers and their facilitators were not only the menace of worst kind in the society but also the killers of the humanity.

"It is the legal and moral duty of the police to bring the drug paddlers to justice under the very spirit of saving the society from the menace of narcotics which have become the permanent threat to the society", he added while unveiling the story of the recent police success in unearthing an international drug-traffickers gang led by their alleged ring leader Raja Mushtaq Nawabi belonging to Kotli district of AJK.

The SSP said that the police have already rounded up the above drug-traffickers band in Kotli which, he added, was involved in heroin smuggling to various countries for the last 29 years. Police, he said, in a swift action rounded up 12 members of this gang and recovered and confiscated 16 leather jackets containing 14 kilogram of heroin, booked for Britain.

"Besides, the police also recovered and confiscated the drug money of Rs. 04 million, raw material, 02 vehicles purchased of the drug money and another drug money amount of Rs. 102.02 million which had been transferred through a nameless banck account", he said.

Irfan sought the due cooperation and assistance of masses to the police to eliminate anti-social elements and the crimes from the society. police will leave no stone unturned to uproot and wipe out the anti-social evils from the society in view of its (police) responsibility to wipe out crimes from roots, he concluded.

APP / AHR.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Jammu Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir Money Moral Media From Million

Recent Stories

Suqia UAE Board of Trustees holds fourth meeting i ..

2 minutes ago

Gold prices go up as 24 Karat gold increases by 40 ..

14 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan Debuts an Expanded Range of QLED TVs ..

44 minutes ago

‘Julphar’ rights issue oversubscribed by 2.3 t ..

47 minutes ago

SC indicts Afgha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza for anti-ju ..

57 minutes ago

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million calls in Q2

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.