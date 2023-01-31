AJK President Barrister Chaudhry meets top UN officials on worsening situation in IIOJ&K

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The President of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, met senior United Nations officials Monday and briefed them about the deteriorating situation in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), according to informed sources.

During his visit to the UN, he held separate meetings with the Assistant Secretary-General for the middle East, Asia and the Pacific, Department of Political and Peace-building Affairs (DPPA), Khaled Khiari, and the Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights, Ms. Brands Kehris, The AJK President apprised the ASG Khiari on the fragile peace and security situation in South Asia in the wake of increasing Indian oppression of the Kashmiri people and leadership, the sources said.

With ASG Ms. Kehris, he discussed the worrying human rights situation in IIOJ&K, especially in the light of the reports of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) of 2018 and 2019 that detailed India's gross human rights abuses in Jammu and Kashmir and called for an international inquiry into those abuses.

ASG Khiari thanked the President for sharing the update on the current situation and assured him that the UN is closely following the developments in the disputed territory, according to the sources.

The President was assured of UN's commitment to seek the lasting resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Security Council resolutions and the wishes of Kashmiri people, they said.