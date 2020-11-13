AJK President condemns Indian intense unprovoked shelling at LoC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) : Nov 13 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has strongly condemned Indian shelling on the civilian population in Neelum and Leepa Valleys of Azad Kashmir, which resulted in the killing of 4 civilians and injuring 22 others.

He said that India's aggressive and aggravating shelling could plunge the whole region.

The president termed the Indian shelling and targeting unarmed civilians by the occupying Indian troops from across the Line of Control (LoC) as a violation of 2003 ceasefire arrangement and a clear breach of international law and the United Nations and international community to take immediate cognizance of India's insanity.

The UN Security Council must intervene to save the region from a devastating war, AJK President office said in a statement issued Friday night.

He said that Indian army deliberately targeting the civil population of Azad knowing well that Pakistan Army targets only military installations located on other side of LoC and will never do in the same manner against the civilian population of IOJK considering them as citizens of Pakistan.

The Azad Kashmir President further said that all these actions of the Indian Army were aimed at diverting the world attention from the horrific human rights situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and punishing Pakistan for its political and diplomatic support to the ongoing struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.