AJK President condoles death of Kashmiri leader Barrister Shabbir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) : Mar 29 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the death of Barrister Chaudhry Shabbir who died of COVID-19 in Coventry, United Kingdom.

The president, in a statement issued late Sunday said Barrister Shabbir was a strong voice for Kashmir cause.

He described Barrister's death as an irreparable loss to the Kashmiri community settled in the UK as well as for the Kashmir cause.

In a separate condolence message, Sardar Masood Khan also expressed grief over the death of the mother of Member of UK Parliament Afzal Khan, and sympathized with the bereaved family.

The AJK president prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace, and grant courage to the bereaved families.