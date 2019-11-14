UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK President Describes Social Media The Best Tool To Counter India's False Propaganda

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 09:20 PM

AJK President describes social media the best tool to counter India's false propaganda

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) : Nov 14 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the time is ripe to come up with a new narrative on Kashmir to expose India's real face before the international community.

Addressing a conference on "Exposing True Face of Fascist India: Pakistan's Comprehensive Media Strategy" jointly organized by the Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad and Shaykh Zayed Islamic Center of the University of Peshawar on Thursday, he said that Pakistanis and the Kashmiris have the skill and potential to highlight the Kashmir issue in the context of changing situation, and get India's false narrative rejected by the international community.

He exhorted the Pakistani youth and students to counter India's false propaganda through social media, and apprise the world of the brutalities being let loose by Indian Army in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. "The government and the state of Pakistan, through the tool of parliamentary diplomacy should reach out important global parliaments, and mount pressure on India," he suggested.

While appreciating CGSS for holding the conference on this important national issue, the AJK president urged the students to expand their knowledge and information about Kashmir conflict, and try to know what major change has taken place in the situation of occupied Kashmir after August 5 aggression, and how the policy of incumbent Indian fanatic government on Kashmir and the region, is affecting the Muslims of Pakistan and the region.

Sardar Masood Khan said that important world parliaments including Pakistani parliament, political parties and the people belonging to every segment of society had expressed strong reaction over the latest Indian aggression of August 5 and demonstrated complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

He went to say that the Pakistan government knocked at the doors of the UN Security Council, but unfortunately, the UN Security Council did not play the due role. On the other hand, he added that the world media and different parliaments of the world expressed displeasure over the Indian illegal action.

The AJK president said that the policy of Indian rulers was not confined to Kashmir but it is also directed against the Indian Muslims, Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. "On the one hand, Indian rulers are threatening to attack and retake Azad Kashmir while on the other, they are threatening to use nuclear weapons against Pakistan," he added.

Sardar Masood Khan said that after August 5, Pakistan had two options i.e. diplomacy and war but Pakistan has chosen the option of diplomacy. However, if India indulges in any kind of adventurism, Pakistan is ready to go to any extent in its defense.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting for their freedom and democratic rights for the last 200 years, and they will continue their struggle till the realization of their rights, he declared.

The conference was also addressed by Chairman Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam, former Federal Information Secretary Ashfaq Ahmed Gondal, Chairman Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors Khushnood Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof. Dr. Mohammad Asif Khan, President CGSS Maj. Gen. (retd) Syed Khalid Jaffery and others. Ends / APP / AHR.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Islamabad Peshawar World Army United Nations Parliament Social Media Nuclear Jammu Turkish Lira Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Muslim Media Government

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Italian Interior Ministe ..

6 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed meets Queen of Sweden

21 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Ali Usman takes fiv ..

31 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash elected FNC Speaker for 17th legislat ..

36 minutes ago

31St Convocation Of Pakistan Navy Engineering Coll ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai Financial Services Authority extends MoU wit ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.