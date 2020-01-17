AJK President describes UNSC sessions on Kashmir a great diplomatic achievement:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) : Jan 17 (APP):The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that India wants to push the region toward war, and if this war breaks out, this will be a nuclear clash thereby affecting billions of people of the region.

Addressing senior officials of Azad Kashmir at the Kashmir Institute of Management in the State's metropolis on Thursday, he said that raising of Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council on August 16 last year and now another closed-door session on this issue is a major diplomatic achievement of Pakistan.

He said we would have to continue to exert pressure for constantly convening of Security Council sessions on Kashmir.

Paying great tributes to veteran Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Omar Farooq, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Asiya Andrabi and others, the AJK president said that these leaders had offered unprecedented sacrifices and had devoted their whole lives for the liberation of Kashmir and the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people. "These leaders have never compromised on principles, and the Kashmiri people living on both sides of the Line of Control pay salute to them," he added.

Sardar Masood Khan said that this was by virtue of the leadership of Syed Ali Gilani and other leaders that the Kashmiri nation in spite of sacrificing 100,000 lives and precious properties have not compromised on principles, and despite being defenseless, they have been giving tough time to 900,000 Indian troops.

"India is once again struggling to raise a new political class from amongst the Kashmiri people to show some pro-India faces to the world, but the Kashmiri people are determined not to fall in the trap," he added.

Throwing light on the aftermath of repeal of articles 35-A and 370 by India, the AJK president said that abolition of these articles, bifurcation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and its incorporation into Indian union were an assault on the entity of Kashmiri people. "Now India is evicting the Kashmiri people from their homes and lands in the held territory, and is settling Indian Hindus there in order to turn the Kashmiri people into a minority," he said adding that all these Indian actions violate the UN resolutions and international laws particularly the fourth Geneva Convention.

Sardar Masood Khan said that after August 5, important countries including China, Turkey, Malaysia, Iran, Germany and Finland as well as the global media and the parliaments of many countries including the US congress had publicly supported the Kashmiri people and condemned the Indian actions. This has provided the best opportunity to Pakistan and the Kashmiri people to motivate the world public opinion in favor of their stand.

On this occasion, the AJK president appreciated the state chief secretary for playing an active and vibrant role after the natural calamity hit the Neelum Valley.