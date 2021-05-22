UrduPoint.com
AJK President felicitates first IIOJK-born female commercial pilot from AJK:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) : May 22 (APP):AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Saturday paid rich tributes to Maryam Mujtaba, formerly hailing from IIOJK and now resident of the AJK metropolis Muzaffarabad, on emerging the first female commercial pilot from the State.

The president extended felicitations to Ms Mujtaba after she called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr along with her spouse Mujtaba Rathore Agha, himself an outstanding officer of the AJK police. Born and grown up in Shopian town of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and now settled in Muzaffarabad and Rawalpindi, Ms Mujtaba obtained her commercial pilot license (CPL) after undergoing initial aviation training in Rawalpindi and New Jersey-based flight academy, Century Air, AJK President office said on Saturday.

The PIA promoted her as 'first officer' on Airbus 320, after she completed the requisite flying hours at ATR plane. Ms Mujtaba has also been designated by the Special Communications Organization (SCO), the state-run telecom operator in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, as its brand ambassador.

While felicitating her on achieving the pinnacle of her airline career, the AJK President maintained that her success in the aviation field had made the Kashmiris on both sides of the divide proud.

"You have inspired and encouraged a number of women in the liberated territory to consider aviation as a career," the president remarked, expressing the hope that the booming aerospace industry would continue to absorb more and more people globally, once the Covid-19 pandemic was over.

"The females have more chances to get jobs in a highly dynamic and fast-paced industry," the president said. While wishing her great luck and success in her future endeavors the president also congratulated Ms Mujtaba's sister and spouse for encouraging her to choose the career of her choice.

Maryam further stated that she had been dreaming to fly from her childhood days and now PIA gave her the opportunity to realize this dream. She also thanked the SCO, an organization committed to providing quality telecom services in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan for taking her on board as the Brand Ambassador.

