AJK president lauds diaspora efforts in raising awareness on Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) : Sep 24 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday said the Pakistan-Kashmir diaspora in the United States America (USA) and around the globe had played a very effective and dynamic role in highlighting the human rights violations taking place in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and also in advocating the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation led by Friends of Kashmir-International (FOK) Chairperson Ghazala Habib, called on him here at Jammu and Kashmir House, AJK President Office told media.

The president said the diaspora had reached out not only the general public but also the lawmakers, think tanks and the civil society.

Ghazala Habib informed the AJK president about the initiatives taken by their organization for awareness-raising on Kashmir.

She said FOK had been actively working on the Kashmir issue not only in the State of Texas but all over the USA.

She informed that FOK had taken out demonstrations, protest rallies and organised webinars on Kashmir.

She said the cumulative impact of those efforts had led to greater awareness and mustering support for the Kashmir cause.

The AJK president lauded her advocacy efforts for demanding an end to grave human rights violations in IIOJK.

He also expressed his gratitude to the 14 Democratic and Republican senators who had written to the USA government to consider the US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF)'s recommendations to designate India a "country of particular concern" and demanded "targeted sanctions" be imposed against Indian agencies and officials responsible for escalating persecution against religious minorities in India.

Speaking to the delegation, the president urged FOK and other organizations advocating the Kashmiris' right to self-determination, to create a critical pitch on this longstanding dispute in order to transform it into a global movement, in the same manner, seen during the anti-Vietnam War and apartheid movements which mobilized global support.