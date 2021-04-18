UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK President Lauds UN Report On Human Rights Situation In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 06:40 PM

AJK President lauds UN report on human rights situation in IIOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) : Apr 18 (APP):While welcoming a letter written by the UN human rights experts to the Indian government regarding the human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said that the situation is far worse than the human rights violations mentioned in the letter.

He said that the UN rapporteurs have confined their report to mentioning only the violation of some of the rights of Muslims and other minorities, while we believe that the Modi government of India is engaged in hatching conspiracies against the very existence of Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir, AJK President office said Sunday evening.

They want to turn the Muslim majority into a minority and make the territory of Kashmir a complete Hindu state, Khan added, "India is trying to reduce the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir to a political nonentity, reinforce religious and colonial othering of its people and finally strip off their defences. Well, Kashmiris will never cease defending themselves," the President said.

Five United Nations human rights experts, through a letter to the Indian government, have voiced their concern over India's decision to revoke Kashmir's special status and enact laws that could curtail the political participation of Muslims and other minorities.

The special rapporteurs were for minority issues, promotion, and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression; the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association; contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance; and the special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief.

President Masood strongly condemned the latest restrictions imposed by the Indian government on Kashmir based journalists for reporting facts about the incidents of violence in IOJK, he appealed to the global journalist's bodies to raise their voice against the unjustified restrictions on journalists and media outlets in IOJK.

"Voices for freedom won't be muzzled; staged encounters won't be masked by cutting off information. Truth is out; will be out. Don't coerce media persons into not reporting on these crimes. Such restrictions betray insecurity and panic," Khan said.

He said restrictions on independent reporting by journalists as an attempt by the Delhi government to infringe on human rights and freedom of expression. Sardar Masood added that journalists in Occupied Kashmir would never accept and endorse the Indian government's illegal activities.

Sardar Masood Khan further said that now the situation in IOJK had reached the point that Indian military and para-military troops stationed in Kashmir have started disobeying the illegal orders. The latest example of which is the female police officer who said that this is my Kashmir and I cannot be a part of the persecution against the people here. The female police officer's bold statement cost lost her job.

"The day is not far when cops and soldiers in Kashmir will start asking themselves how they would redeem their souls if they continue to be part of these killing sprees at the behest of fascists of a distant, foreign land," the state President concluded.

Related Topics

Assembly India Delhi Occupied Kashmir Police United Nations Minority Job Jammu Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Muslim Media Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

28,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 hours ago

UAE&#039;s counter-terrorism, extremism initiative ..

2 hours ago

Al Fay Park on Reem Island obtains &#039;Go Safe C ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,503 reco ..

2 hours ago

MBRCH expands food distribution operations to 10 c ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.