AJK President regrets UNSC role on Kashmir Issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan deplored the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) role on Kashmir Crisis as it had merely called its single meeting on Pakistan's request.

He was addressing the one day conference on "Kashmir Emerging Regional Situation and Kashmir Saga" as chief guest organized by Measac Research Centre here.

Masood said that UNSC had the main role to implement its resolutions on Kashmir Issue and make India quit its violence regime imposed in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He thanked the European Union's parliament for raising Kashmir Issue in their house and also the French parliament that also held special session for Kashmir.

There had been a shift in the tilt among the Western countries and the United States as India had been censured for its human rights violations in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

AJK President suggested that Pakistan needs to develop greater unity to resolve Kashmir Issue in the prevailing hybrid warfare of India.

Masood said that the entire nation, the armed forces and civil society was on page and in tandem to fight for the cause of Kashmir. "No despicable design of any global power could divide the nation this time," he added.

The US House Committee Appropriations had brought its new act in which it would question India for its violence and human rights abuses in Kashmir, he added.

Masood Khan said Pakistan's media and social cohorts should shun the narrative of weakness being permeated by certain factions to soften its will on Kashmir Issue rather should adopt a unified narrative.

Foreign media, he said for the first time had favoured Pakistan and Kashmir's stand at the global which should be capitalized to counter India.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhmmad Khan said India had played its cards on Kashmir and it was now Pakistan's turn to outsmart India through a well-thought strategy. Pakistan would use all possible means to liberate Kashmir and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) lead vile face of India had been exposed by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the United Nations General Assembly.

Air Chief Marshal (R) Sohail Aman said Pakistan Air Force alongwith the Armed Forces was fully prepared to repulse any Indian aggression as it did on February 27 which was a well-thought strategy. He added that Pakistan Air Force had fought in close coordination and unison with Pakistan Army in war against terror which had made its operational capability invincible.

Leader of the house in Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz said Kashmir Issue is the only matter where the entire political leadership and civil society stands united. However, unless we raise brutal human rights violations of India and the crisis it had generated we could not succeed in taking Kashmir out of Indian shackles, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's unwavering resolve for peace and stability in the region stands out in the Kashmir policy where all diplomatic channels would be used to advocate Kashmir cause, Shibli said.

Lt Gen (R) Haroon Aslam briefed the participants on Land strategy threat and response in perspective of Kashmir crisis. He was of the view that national defence was only possible through a strong economy with inclusive policies without political, social and sectarian biases.

Vice Admiral (R) Khan Hasham Bin Saddique delivered a detailed presentation on Maritime Security where Religious Scholar Imran Sindhu briefed the conference on Religious Narrative in the light of Kashmir Crisis.

Director General Measac Research Centre Abdullah Hmaid Gul in his welcome address noted that Kashmir Issue was an international humanitarian crisis and there was need to have deterrence through dialogue. He added that if the global community left Kashmir Issue unresolved then it would result into a serious conflict between two nuclear states. Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a clear policy at the United Nations General Assembly session which should be followed.

