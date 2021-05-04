AJK President rules out out-of-box solution to Kashmir issue

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) : May 04 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Presiident Sardar Masood Khan while ruling out any out-of-box solution of the Kashmir issue and stressed for implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In an interview to a private news channel in the State metropolis on Tuesday, the State President said that there were three parties to the Kashmir issue i.e. Pakistan, India, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir but the Kashmiris were the most important and basic party as they would decide their future destiny while Pakistan and India would play facilitators' role, AJK President office told media here Tuesday evening.

AJK President asserted that Tashkent Agreement, Simla Accord, Sawaran Singh-Bhutto talks, and Musharraf-Vajpayee negotiations in the past remained inconclusive and no solution could be found to Kashmir because Kashmiris were not part of those parleys.

"All those rounds bilateral talks failed because Kashmiris were directly or indirectly not involved in the process and still only those talks would be considered successful in which the people of Jammu and Kashmir would be fully involved and their aspirations would also be considered," he added.

Sardar Masood Khan dispelled the impression that the international community had not sided with the Kashmiri people after August 5, 2019, and said that the fact remained that after these unlawful actions of the Indian government, media and the civil society across the world had raised voice in support of oppressed Kashmiris while parliaments of several influential countries had condemned the Indian actions and supported the fundamental rights of Kashmir.

However, he maintained that the world's attention from Kashmir was diverted because of some internal factors of Pakistan and certain developments on the international level including the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

While talking about the reasons for the lack of any development on the Kashmir issue despite of a debate in the UN Security Council, the AJK president said that although the UN Security Council session on the Kashmir issue after a lapse of 50 years was a great achievement but the session ended without reaching any conclusion and no president statement was issued about this session.

"Its the basic reason is that no permanent member of the Security Council except China was willing to speak against India or take decisive measures against that country," he said adding that these influential Western countries have strategic interests with India including using India to reduce China's growing influence.

Responding to a question about change in Pakistan's stand on the Kashmir issue, Sardar Masood Khan said that Pakistan had adopted a principled stand since 1947 and there has been no change in it nor the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir would ever allow any kind of change in it.