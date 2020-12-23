UrduPoint.com
AJK President Slams Frequent Unprovoked Indian Shelling At LoC

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:20 PM

AJK President slams frequent unprovoked Indian shelling at LoC

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Sardar Masood Khan has strongly condemned the unprovoked shelling by Indian occupation forces on the civilian population at Tatta Pani and Jandrot Sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kotli and Poonch districts of Azad Kashmir.

"The Indian troops deliberately targeted the civil population with mortars and other heavy weapons that resulted in the martyrdom of a woman and injuries to a teenager girl and a boy, the President said in a statement.

Sardar Masood said that despite exercise of maximum restraint by Pakistan Army, Indian forces have been continuing aggression along the LoC by targeting the civilian population.

India, he said was trying to divert the attention of the international community from the grave human rights violations and atrocities being committed by its troops in occupied Kashmir by escalating tension at LoC.

