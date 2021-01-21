UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK President Terms Vibrant Use Of Digital Media Vital To Counter Indian Lies

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:10 PM

AJK President terms vibrant use of digital media vital to counter Indian lies

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the nation will have to rise above all political, factional and personal interests, in order to effectively and vociferously present Kashmir issue before the international community.

He urged the youth to use the digital space to counter India's false propaganda considering it their national obligation.

The AJK President made these remarks while addressing the Re-launching Ceremony of the Digital Component of Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement-International, co-organized by Youth Parliament Pakistan and Pak Affairs in the Federal metropolis on Thursday.

The event was also addressed by Shehryar Afridi, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir and Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman JKSDMI.

Video messages of Chairperson APPKG Debbie Abrahams MP, Andrew Gwynne MP, former MEP Julie Ward, Shadow Deputy Leader of the House of Commons Afzal Khan MP, Lord Timothy Kirkhope, former MEP Shafaq Muhammad, former MEP Anthea McIntyre, Lord Wajid Khan, Mike Woods MP were also played. The Parliamentarians expressed their support for the Kashmir cause and condemned human rights violations in IOJK.

The AJK President said that the issue of Kashmir is above partisan politics, factional interests and beyond personal interests. He said that we as a nation must synergies our efforts in highlighting the Kashmir issue in a selfless manner.

He added that the most pressing issue right now is the demographic change taking place in IOJK. "We have to focus on such themes to help emphasis the gravity of the issue", he said.

Congratulating the JKDSMI team on the re-launching of its digital component, Masood Khan said that garnering the attention of the international community is possible by engaging the wider global audience through penetrating the cyber-space. He said that we must counter the false narrative and incorrect terminologies being peddled by scores of fake Indian propaganda websites, as this is not only creating confusion internationally but also amongst our people.

The President said that we must reach out to peers internationally and activate intensive communication exercises. He said that similarly, we must connect with global decision-makers, influential think-tanks, academics and civil rights activists.

Khan also urged the youth to display a strong conviction and resolve for the Kashmir cause. "Kashmir is a part of Pakistan's body-Politik. We must realise that the strength of our conviction will drive your efforts and achieving the results we strive for", he said.

Legislative Assembly Ms Naseema Wani, DG Kashmir Liberation Cell Fida Hussain Kiyani, Secretary-General JKSDMI Muhammed Azam, President Youth Parliament of Pakistan Obaid Qureshi and members of JKSDMI and Pak Affairs team were also present during the event.

Meanwhile addressing a webinar on the occasion of re-launching of the first batch of medical billing and coding training organized by Ujala Foundation and Taleem Foundation, the AJK President expressed the confidence that the program will help build the capacity of educated youth in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

He hoped that the visionary programs like medical billing will create new job opportunities for the youth.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Parliament Job Jammu Afzal Khan Wajid Khan Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Afridi Event All

Recent Stories

Punjab, KP representatives brief ECP Chief

32 minutes ago

Federal govt announces increase of Rs 1.95 per uni ..

48 minutes ago

Emirates becomes one of the first airlines in the ..

50 minutes ago

Meeting of the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Azer ..

52 minutes ago

Visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Re ..

56 minutes ago

84,919 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.