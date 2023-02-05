AJK President urges diaspora community to redouble efforts to highlight plight of Kashmiris

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has urged the Kashmiri diaspora community to redouble their efforts to highlight the plight of Kashmiris who have been bearing the brunt of Indian state terrorism in the occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a public meeting, in Britain's city of Luton on Sunday, as a special guest, the president while referring to the simmering situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said that there was a dire need that the Kashmiris and Pakistanis living abroad should get united to raise the issue of Kashmir aggressively to stop the ongoing atrocities in the disputed territory.

"Our brothers in Occupied Jammu Kashmir are currently going through terrible times," he said, adding that it was a high time that the diaspora community should use its social and political influence in galvanizing international support in favour of Kashmiris who have been engaged in a just struggle to achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India," he said.

The meeting which was presided over by the President Kashmir Peace Forum International UK South Zone, Chaudhry Hakmad, was attended by members of the British House of Lords including Lord Qurban Hussain, Mayor of Luton, Sameera Aslam Raja, Chaudhry Shafaat Hussain Pothi, Chaudhry Maruf, and others.

Meanwhile, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry also visited the Sikh Gurdwara in Luton on the invitation of Gurdwara Secretary General Man Singh.

On this occasion, the Sikh leaders, while appreciating Barrister Chaudhry for his efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue at the global level assured the Sikh community's continued support to Kashmir cause.

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that India was not only committing atrocities on the Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir, but it was also committing atrocities on Muslims, Sikhs and other minorities living in India. He said that the ruthless persecution of minorities in India had exposed it's ugly face before the world.