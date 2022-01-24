MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) : Jan 24 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Monday welcomed the offer of the UN Secretary General to meditate on the Kashmir issue.

Commenting on the statement of UN Secretary General, the Prime Minister said that it was a good news for the Jammu & Kashmir people on the eve of New Year that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has reiterated the principled stand on Kashmir issue by stressing the need for resolving the longstanding dispute on the basis of the UN Charter, under the spirit of the United Nations Security Council resolutions and in the light of the bilateral agreements between India and Pakistan, he added.

The Prime Minister said that the endorsement of our position by the world body was a moral and diplomatic victory of the Kashmiri people.

The AJK Prime Minister expressed the hope that the UN Secretary General would take practical steps to resolve the Kashmir issue for establishing lasting and durable peace in the region.

Abdul Qayyum Niazi urged the UN Secretary General to take stock of Indian forces' repressions and gruesome human rights violations by the Indian forces on Kashmiri people who have been struggling for their internationally recognized right to self determination.