UrduPoint.com

AJK Prime Minister Lauds UN SG's Offer Of Mediation On Kashmir

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2022 | 07:50 PM

AJK Prime Minister lauds UN SG's offer of mediation on Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) : Jan 24 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Monday welcomed the offer of the UN Secretary General to meditate on the Kashmir issue.

Commenting on the statement of UN Secretary General, the Prime Minister said that it was a good news for the Jammu & Kashmir people on the eve of New Year that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has reiterated the principled stand on Kashmir issue by stressing the need for resolving the longstanding dispute on the basis of the UN Charter, under the spirit of the United Nations Security Council resolutions and in the light of the bilateral agreements between India and Pakistan, he added.

The Prime Minister said that the endorsement of our position by the world body was a moral and diplomatic victory of the Kashmiri people.

The AJK Prime Minister expressed the hope that the UN Secretary General would take practical steps to resolve the Kashmir issue for establishing lasting and durable peace in the region.

Abdul Qayyum Niazi urged the UN Secretary General to take stock of Indian forces' repressions and gruesome human rights violations by the Indian forces on Kashmiri people who have been struggling for their internationally recognized right to self determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World United Nations Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Moral

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

2 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

2 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

2 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.