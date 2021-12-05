AJK receives winters' much-awaited first rains in plains, snowfall on upper reaches:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) : Dec 05 (APP) ::With the much-awaited rains in plains and snow on upper reaches, the dry spell that persisted in Azad Jammu and Kashmir for over last three months ended in the wee hours Sunday.

Mercury fell down to greater extent turning weather chilled in top mountainous scenic Neelam and Leepa valleys of AJK that received the first snowfall Sunday, reports said.

The inclement weather led to a dip in the day temperature. However, the night temperature improved to intolerable cold in the top mountainous terrain of AJK.

The persistent long dryness for past about 03 months caused seasonal diseases including allergy, flue and fever in various parts of AJK besides reducing the water level in rivers and dams to alarming extent because of the lack of rains in the Kashmir region as well.

Various parts of AJK received first rainfall of moderate level of the just starting winter in the plains besides the snowfall at the upper reaches of the State early hours on Sunday and Tuesday including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Neelam and Leepa valleys, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot besides some adjoining areas of the state lashed with the inaugural down pour of the season coupled with mild thunder storm wee hours on Sunday turning the weather more chilly and forcing the people to go into the heavy clothing.

In the snow-clad top mountainous Neelam and Leepa valleys the locals were compelled to be confined into their houses to avert negative impacts of the harshness of the suddenly changed chilly weather on the normal life, a local journalist told this Correspondent from the snowy mountainous Neelam valley over telephone on Sunday.

In Mirpur, the rains, with wind storm of mild intensity, started at the mid last night which continued intermittently till this afternoon.

Meteorological department, has, predicted continuation of the rainfall in plains and snowfall at top mountainous parts of the AJK during next 24 hours. The entire region was passing through the dry weather since about last three months.