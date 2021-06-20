UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK To Be Furnished With World-class IT Parks Soon With Cooperation Of MTBC: IGP AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 08:30 PM

AJK to be furnished with world-class IT parks soon with cooperation of MTBC: IGP AJK

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Dr. Sohail Habib Tajik Sunday visited MTBC in Bagh district and lauded its services and unveiled the plan for establishment of IT parks across the state.

It may be mentioned here that being a highly respected cloud-based platform, the MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides proprietary cloud-based solutions and business services to healthcare providers engaged in proprietary healthcare IT platform streamlines work flow, increases revenue and decreases expenses for customers , successful consolidator in fragmented industry and scalable operating cost structure.

General Manager Ali Shaukat and Director Zarteef Badshah of the MTBC briefed the AJK police chief of the salient features of the services of their organization.

Speaking at the occasion, IGP Sohail Tajik said that he was very happy to see the world-class company in Bagh engaged in the promotion of information technology harmonious to the needs of the modern age. Tajik underline that he himself visited the United States and the MTBC has maintained the same standard in Bagh at par with that in America, he added.

He said that IT parks would be established across AJK with the cooperation of the MTBC after the coming general election in the state.

"MTBC will be the biggest IT park in the state", the AJK police chief said adding that steps would be taken for promotion of the IT with the cooperation and assistance of the MTBC. MTBC is a role model for promoting the IT industry, he added.

APP / AHR.

Related Topics

Police Technology Business Company Jammu Same United States Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Sunday Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Election 2018

Recent Stories

Sharjah is committed to supporting refugees: Sulta ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed receives Vice President of Inte ..

3 hours ago

31,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

3 hours ago

SEWA, SSSD launch humanitarian initiative

3 hours ago

New video series highlights Expo 2020 Dubai’s in ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy launches Wastewater ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.