AJK to be furnished with world-class IT parks soon with cooperation of MTBC: IGP AJK

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Dr. Sohail Habib Tajik Sunday visited MTBC in Bagh district and lauded its services and unveiled the plan for establishment of IT parks across the state.

It may be mentioned here that being a highly respected cloud-based platform, the MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides proprietary cloud-based solutions and business services to healthcare providers engaged in proprietary healthcare IT platform streamlines work flow, increases revenue and decreases expenses for customers , successful consolidator in fragmented industry and scalable operating cost structure.

General Manager Ali Shaukat and Director Zarteef Badshah of the MTBC briefed the AJK police chief of the salient features of the services of their organization.

Speaking at the occasion, IGP Sohail Tajik said that he was very happy to see the world-class company in Bagh engaged in the promotion of information technology harmonious to the needs of the modern age. Tajik underline that he himself visited the United States and the MTBC has maintained the same standard in Bagh at par with that in America, he added.

He said that IT parks would be established across AJK with the cooperation of the MTBC after the coming general election in the state.

"MTBC will be the biggest IT park in the state", the AJK police chief said adding that steps would be taken for promotion of the IT with the cooperation and assistance of the MTBC. MTBC is a role model for promoting the IT industry, he added.

