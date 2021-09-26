UrduPoint.com

AJK To Be Made Hub Of Domestic, Foreign Tourism : AJK PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

AJK to be made hub of domestic, foreign Tourism : AJK PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) : , Sep 26 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that Azad Jammu Kashmir would be made the hub of domestic and foreign tourism since the State was enriched with vast potential in Tourism.

"The popularly elected PTI~led AJK government is determined to promote this sector to overcome unemployment", he made these remarks after visiting Dayaar resort, a project of MTBC in picturesque Dheerkot town of Poonch Division late Saturday.

He lauded the role of MTBC for creating jobs for the people of the state and assured that the government would promote Tourism with public private partnership and to turn Azad Kashmir into a model state to attract demotic tourism.

The Prime Minister was informed that Dayaar resort has been established as a model tourist resort for demotic tourists while steps would be taken to get the other tourism spots from the Azad Kashmir government on lease.

The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of the Executive Chairman of MTBC Mehmood- ul- Haq for extending best facilities to the tourists in the resort and serving the masses with missionary spirit.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Jammu Hub Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government Best Jobs

Recent Stories

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospit ..

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospital successfully performs 12 ro ..

4 hours ago
 UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judici ..

UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judicial Officers /UIHJ/ Congress in ..

5 hours ago
 Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are ke ..

Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are key problems of social media inf ..

5 hours ago
 Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the D ..

Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the Dubai Schools project

5 hours ago
 UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Champi ..

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Championships

6 hours ago
 UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘E ..

UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘Expo 2020 Tour’

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.