AJK to be made hub of domestic, foreign Tourism : AJK PM

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) : , Sep 26 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that Azad Jammu Kashmir would be made the hub of domestic and foreign tourism since the State was enriched with vast potential in Tourism.

"The popularly elected PTI~led AJK government is determined to promote this sector to overcome unemployment", he made these remarks after visiting Dayaar resort, a project of MTBC in picturesque Dheerkot town of Poonch Division late Saturday.

He lauded the role of MTBC for creating jobs for the people of the state and assured that the government would promote Tourism with public private partnership and to turn Azad Kashmir into a model state to attract demotic tourism.

The Prime Minister was informed that Dayaar resort has been established as a model tourist resort for demotic tourists while steps would be taken to get the other tourism spots from the Azad Kashmir government on lease.

The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of the Executive Chairman of MTBC Mehmood- ul- Haq for extending best facilities to the tourists in the resort and serving the masses with missionary spirit.