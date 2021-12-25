AJK to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day on Dec 25 with enthusiasm, devotion

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) : Dec 24 (APP) ::In AJK all is set to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day,145th birthday of father of the nation, the founder of Pakistan– Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Saturday 25th of December with great enthusiasm, devotion and respect.

Comprehensive programs have been chalked out by various social, political, public sector, private organizations and forums in parts of AJK to pay rich tributes to the founder of Pakistan, born on December 25, 1876, organizers have said.

It would be state holiday throughout AJK on Wednesday to mark the day with wide scale celebrations of the birthday of the great leader of Muslims of subcontinent.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan and AJK, freedom of all occupied Muslim homelands including occupied Jammu Kashmir from the long-timed Indian manacles.

National flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir would be hoisted and lights would be illuminated on private and public buildings in jubilation of birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan.

A grand ceremony to pay glorious tributes to father of the nation will be held at 11.00 am at local hotel here on Saturday jointly under the auspices of Convenor Jammu Kashmir Free Media Association and Jinnah Foundation of Jammu and Kashmir with the coordination of various social and political organization to pay rich tributes to father of the nation for his life-time services for the accomplishment of the dream of the emergence of separate homeland of the Muslims of the sub-continent – Pakistan, Organisers told APP here late Friday. "A grand Quaid's birthday cake will be cut in the special ceremony to mark the birth anniversary", they added.

Speakers including scholars, politicians, lawyers and senior journalists will pay glorious tributes to the founder of Pakistan, besides highlighting his hectic life, ideas and achievements – which led to the emergence of the separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent under his dynamic leadership.