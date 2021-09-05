AJK to commemorate Defence Day' with traditional zest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) : Sep 05 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir was all set to commemorate Defence Day on September 6 with the renewal of pledge to support armed forces of the country and to defend the ideological and geographical frontiers of the motherland against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 when the Indian forces through their cowardly act attempt crossed the international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the valiant armed forces of the country and the nation frustrated the nefarious attempt of the enemy with full vigor.

In this liberated territory of AJK State this day of national significance will dawn with special prayers, at Fajr in the mosques for the stability and prosperity of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Fateha and Quran Khawani would also be held for the upholding of the status of the martyrs.

Special ceremonies to observe the day will be held at various places in AJK including at all ten district head quarters of Mirpur, Havaili, Muzaffarabaad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Kotli, Bhimbher, Hattiyan and Neelam valley to pay glorious tributes to the martyrs of the 1965 Indo-Pak war besides other military and civilian martyrs for giving the supreme sacrifices of their valuable lives to safeguard the geographical and ideological frontiers of the country.

Speakers will pay rich tributes to the brave armed forces of Pakistan and ghazis who responded to a crushing reply and rebuffed the enemy's attack on Pakistan – who (India) resorted to undeclared war against our motherland in the darkness of the night of this day in 1965.

In Mirpur various special ceremonies, followed by rallies, will be held to express solidarity with the entire nation besides the valiant armed forces of Pakistan and the martyrs of Pakistan for laying down the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the defense of inch after inch of the motherland.

President Markazi Anjuman e Tajran Mirpur district Raja Khalid Mahmood Khan said on the eve of the Defense Day of Paksitan, falling on September 06, that since Pakistan runs through the blood of Kashmirise as Kashmir runs through the blood of Pakistani nation.

A Defense Day of Pakistan rally will be staged from in front of Quaid e Azam International cricket Stadium in Mirpur city at 10.30 and will pass through major city streets holding banner and placards bearing slogans of solidarity with entire Pakistani nation and the brave defence forces of the country, the organizer said.

Similar special ceremonies to observe the day will be held under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations to highlight the importance of the day.

AJK tv and all three radio stations of Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Tararkheil will air special programs on this occasion highlighting the significance of the Day including the significant role of the valiant armed forces of Pakistan who vigorously foiled the attack of the enemy at the night of this day in 1965.