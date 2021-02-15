AJK to observe 48th martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri martyrs of London on Feb 20

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Conspicuous programs are being designed to commemorate the 48th martyrdom anniversary of the Kashmiri martyrs of London – Hanif Shaheed and Basharat Shaheed in Azad Jammu Kashmir, Pakistan and United Kingdom on February 20 with due solemnity and reverence with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the Kashmiri martyrs till the liberation of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) from the Indian clutches.

Special ceremonies will be held to observe the anniversary at the mausoleums of Bashrat Shaheed at Palak and Hanif Shaheed in Mirpur on Saturday morning jointly under the auspices of various social, political and governmental organizations, Mirpur Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Raja Ch. Haq Nawaz told APP here Monday.

Notables, besides the general people from different walks of life will visit the mausoleums of the two martyrs including Basharat Shaheed at Palak, a village in outskirt of Mirpur city and Hanif Shaeed's mausoleum at Markazi Eid Gah grave yard in the city where they will place the floral wreaths besides offering fateha for the departed souls.

Other dignitaries from various parts of the AJK will attend a special ceremonies to be held at the mausoleums of the 'Martyrs of London' in order to pay tributes to the two Kashmir-born British nationals hailing from Mirpur Azad Kashmir – Basharat Shaheed and Hanif Shaheed and their companion Ghazi Dalawar- who had made hostage the staff of the Indian High Commission in London this day in 1973 at the toy-gun point with the demand for the release of 90 thousand Pakistanis prisoners of war (POWs) during fall of Dacca in 1971.

Rich tributes will be paid to young Basharat Shaheed and Hanif Shaheed, the sons of this soil, besides their associate Ghazi Dilawar for laying down the supreme sacrifice of their lives for the Kashmir cause coupled with the renewal of the determination to continue the mission of Kashmiri martyrs with the renewal of the pledge, that the mission of these valiant sons of the soil will be continued for the cause of freedom and for the achievement of the Kashmiris legitimate right to self determination.

"Like all previous years, the Kashmiri Martyrs day will also be observed with the renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for the completion of their mission of making the Kashmir freedom movement a complete success and to achieve the Kashmiris legitimate right to self determination", Sideeque Chaudhry, President Martyrs of London Memorial Society Mirpur while unveiling elaborated programs to observe the Kashmiri martyrs of London anniversary in Mirpur and rest of AJK on Monday.

APP / AHR.