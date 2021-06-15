AJK varsities advised to create more awareness about Covid-19:

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The public health experts and medical professionals while praising the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) for raising awareness against coronavirus pandemic called for bringing about more endeavors to motivate the people to get vaccinated against the potentially life-threatening diseases associated with COVID-19.

"The Public sector universities of the state, especially the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir under the directives of Chancellor and President, Sardar Masood Khan and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Kalim Abbasi did an excellent job by organizing a series of seminars, conferences, and public debates on coronavirus and its impacts on people's health, livelihood and social life," said Dr. Bushra Shams, Provincial Manager for Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) AJK, AJK President office said Tuesday evening.

She said we needed more concerted efforts at the collective level to motivate the people to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

There is also a need to help stop the spread of myths, unscientific, false, and misleading information about the diseases by providing them accurate information supported by the scientific evidence.

"The population of Azad Kashmir is not large and we should try to achieve the target of vaccinating the entire population or a large section of the population as soon as possible and if we succeed in doing so, it will be a great national service." Dr. Shams who had also served as Focal Person for Covid-19, Muzaffarabad said that the population of Azad Kashmir is not large and we should try to achieve the target by vaccinating the entire population or a large section of the population as soon as possible and if we succeed in doing so, it will be a great national service.

Praising a seminar on the topic of "Coronavirus Pandemic and the Role of Universities" recently organized by the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, which was participated by health professionals from both sides of the Line of Control (LoC). Dr. Bashir-ur-Rehman Kanth, Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir said that the personal interest and hard work of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kaleem Abbasi to hold such seminars and later in the establishment of the Vaccine Center within the University is a very commendable step.

Dr. Kath said that the students, teachers, and faculty members of the Department of Health Sciences had played an important role in running the Corona Vaccination Center located in the heart of the city.

Prominent social activists and Secretary Muslim Institute Muzaffarabad, Faiz Alam, and Chief Organizer of a civil society organization Global Friends, Abdul Qadeer Khan also praised the efforts of University of Azad Kashmir's Chancellor President Sardar Masood Khan and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Kaleem Abbasi for their efforts to create awareness about pandemic among the masses.

They appealed to the people and residents of Muzaffarabad to cooperate with the Health Department, the administration of the University of Azad Jammu Kashmir and the staff of the Coronavirus Vaccine Center by getting vaccinated themselves and encouraging others to do the same.