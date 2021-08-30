UrduPoint.com

AJK Varsity To Launch Department Of Sports Sciences And Physical Education: VC

AJK Varsity to launch Department of Sports Sciences and Physical Education: VC

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) : Aug 30 (APP):The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) has decided to launch seven new educational programs and establishment of the Department of Sports Sciences and Physical Education to cater to the growing demands of talented youth in sports education.

The University had formally requested the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for the establishment of the Department of Sports & Physical Education at University's Muzaffarabad Campus. The HEC approved the request and also allocated seed money of Rs 10 million for the purpose.

e Vice-Chancellor of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi said this on Monday while expressing gratitude to the Higher Education Commission for approving the establishment of the Department of Sports Sciences and Physical Education in the university and termed it as an important achievement of the institution.

He said that the Academic Council of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir had already accorded approval to start History, Political Science, Arabic, Artificial Intelligence, Biotechnology, Tourism and Hospitality Management and Accounting and Finance degree programs in the university.

"The launch of these programs will provide opportunities for the youth of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to get the education that is in demand in the job market", the Vice-Chancellor added.

Terming the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Alma Mater, Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi said all possible steps would be taken for the introduction of new sciences and raising the standard of education in the university.

He said that keeping in view the realities and requirements of modern times, the administration of the university was striving to improve the quality of education and introduction of new sciences in the institution of higher learning to meet the national needs on the one hand and needs of the job market on the other.

