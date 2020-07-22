AJK witnesses rapid fluctuation in outbreak of COVID-19: 15 new positive cases detected

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 22 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir started witnessing a rapid fluctuation in outbreak of novel Corona virus after 15 fresh positive cases of the pandemic were registered and hospitalized in only a couple of the districts during last 24 hours raising tally to 1937 late Tuesday night as compared to only 07 cases registered positive only a day before on Monday, according to AJK Health Authorities.

A the same time, 1275 patients out of total of 1937 tested positive in Azad Jammu Kashmir, have been discharged after complete recovery from various health facilities across the state so far, the state health authorities told media Tuesday night.

The State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 15 new cases in AJK – which include 14 in the State's capital Muzaffarabad and only one in Rawalakot district.

The pandemic has so far claimed a total of 47 persons died of the pandemic across AJK include 17 in Muzaffarabad, 05 in Poonch district, 05 in Mirpur, 07 in Bhimbher 06 in Bagh and 05 in Kotli, 02 in Neelam valley district.

Among a total of 637 patients tested positive, 544 housed in various home isolation outside their respective districts and rest of 71 patients admitted in various govt hospital of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

A total of 191 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 22932 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which a total of 1937 positive cases detected across the State so far, the authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said late Tuesday a total of 20144 persons were tested negative for COVID-19.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

APP / AHR.