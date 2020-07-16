AJK witnesses rising trend of Corona Virus outburst after 83 fresh COVID-19 positive causes emerged raising tally to 177

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 15 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir witnesses rising trend of the novel corona virus after the highest 83 number of the cases, tested positive tested positive and hospitalized in various parts of the state during last 24 hours raising tally to 1771 in the liberated territory, the State health authorities said on Wednesday.

A the same time, 1061 patients out of total of 1771 tested positive in Azad Jammu Kashmir, had been discharged after complete recovery from various health facilities across the state so far, the state health authorities told media .

12 more patients were discharged after complete recovery in the state-controlled health facilities across AJK on Wednesday.

The State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 83 new cases in AJK – which include 34 in Muzaffarabaed, 23 in Kotli, 22 in Mirpur, 03 in Bhimbher and one in Poonch district.

The pandemic has so far claimed a total of 46 persons across AJK include 17 in Muzaffarabad, 05 in Kotli district, 05 in Mirpur. 05 in Bagh and 03 in Rawalakot 08 in Bhimbher and 02 in Palandri district.

Among a total of 664 patients tested positive, 584 housed in various home isolation outside their respective districts and rest of 80 patients admitted in various state-run hospital in different parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

A total of 494 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 21120 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 21068 had been received with a total of 1771 positive cases across the State so far, the authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Monday a total of 18550 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 52 cases were being awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

