AJK women dedicate World Women Day to suffering sisters, mothers of IOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) : Mar 08 (APP):Like rest of the world, Universal Women Day was also observed in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday with the renewed pledge to provide and safeguard equal rights and dignified status of women folk in all segments of society.

Special ceremonies including streets marches, seminars and symposiums were the hallmark of the day observed throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir.

International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated on 8th of March every year. The day is dedicated to honoring the achievements and contribution of women in various fields, and also reflect upon what more needs to be done to accelerate efforts for the gender equality and women's rights.

This year, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Pakistan has joined hands with the Women Development Department (WDD), the Government of the Punjab and brought together a diverse group of Pakistani women to celebrate their remarkable achievements in social, economic, cultural and various fields of life.

The day was marked with special ceremonies held under the auspices of various Women Organizations in all ten districts of AJK with the resolve to maintain the equal rights and status of the females who have reached to over 51 per cent of the total population of the country.

In Mirpur, a grand women march from Dar ul Falah to Kashmir Press Club building at the press club road was the hallmark of the day on Sunday to express solidarity with suppressed women of the turbulent Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir besides to support the due rights of the women folk in Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmuir.

Participants of the march, staged despite heavy rainfall was led by Mrs. Aamera Gul, In charge of the state-run local women development center of the department of women development of AJK government, Ms.

Asma and Ms. Faiza Advocates besides representatives of various other sections of the women including working class and the house wives.

The ceremony was followed by a grand variety program highlighting the model role of women in a healthy society. The ceremony was attended by a large number of women representing all segments of society.

Participants of the march were holding placards and banners bearing slogans in favor of due rights of women – besides against the human rights abuses and state terrorism, unleashed by Indian occupational forces against the freedom loving people including women in the Indian held Jammu Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, speakers announced that today's world women marches in Mirpur and rest of AJK were devoted and Names after the suffering women of Indian occupied Kashmir to express sympathies with them in these hours of trial.

They called upon the international community including human rights organizations to immediately move for ensuring the safety of lives, respect and honour of women in the troubled Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir, which has been turned into world's largest prison for over past seven months since the hardliner Modi's August 05 sinister act of abrogation of special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state.

Highlighting the significance of the role of women in all sections of the society, the speakers said "no healthy society could emerge without the performance of the indigenous and powerful role of the women".

They added the role of women in progress, prosperity and uplift of any nation and the country was primarily imperative side by side the male members of the society.